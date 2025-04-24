Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $42.82 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $42,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $187.42 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

