Analog Century Management LP Has $57.27 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up 3.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.13% of Axon Enterprise worth $57,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $576.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.