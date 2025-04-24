Cigogne Management SA Acquires Shares of 74,000 ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in ICC in the third quarter valued at $3,497,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ICC by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICC by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICCH stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

