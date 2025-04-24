Cigogne Management SA Invests $1.98 Million in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cigogne Management SA bought a new stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 234,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. SecureWorks makes up approximately 1.2% of Cigogne Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cigogne Management SA owned 0.26% of SecureWorks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,795,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

