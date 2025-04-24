Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Holdings Lowered by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lowered its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 0.99% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

