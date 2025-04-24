Mill Road Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Astronics makes up approximately 0.7% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Astronics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Astronics by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.60 million, a PE ratio of -107.68 and a beta of 1.26. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

