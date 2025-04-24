RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,731.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,663.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,784.04. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

