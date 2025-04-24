Cigogne Management SA Invests $4.81 Million in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cigogne Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Enstar Group accounts for 2.9% of Cigogne Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cigogne Management SA owned about 0.10% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $334.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $286.80 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.