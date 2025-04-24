Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) is Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mill Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 912,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 334,179 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up about 7.1% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 43,852 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 211,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,175.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

KRP opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

