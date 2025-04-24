Cartenna Capital LP Purchases 387,071 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 787,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,071 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 2.0% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $41,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,265,000 after buying an additional 506,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,819,000 after acquiring an additional 505,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,201,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 535,518 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

