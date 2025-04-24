Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes $583,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after buying an additional 4,181,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 1,078,196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $5,856,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Constellium by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 709,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $4,980,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Stock Up 6.4 %

CSTM opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

