Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Purchases Shares of 554,250 Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 554,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 0.05% of Marker Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRKR shares. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRKR

About Marker Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.