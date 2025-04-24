Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Decreases Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP cut its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned 0.17% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,744,000 after buying an additional 924,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 685,371 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 130,312 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 14,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $180,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,126.69. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $193,390.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,609.54. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,824 shares of company stock worth $3,530,601 in the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

