Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Raises Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Therapeutics makes up approximately 6.8% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.05. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

