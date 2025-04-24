39,367 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Bought by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,000. Talen Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLN opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $258.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

