Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Acquires Shares of 1,732,152 Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,732,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000. Tango Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. TRV GP VI LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 302,087 shares in the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 287,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 144,476 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

