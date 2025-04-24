Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) is Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises 13.3% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.84% of Alta Equipment Group worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $139.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.22%.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,200. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

