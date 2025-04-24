Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP cut its position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Acelyrin makes up about 2.1% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 2.77% of Acelyrin worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acelyrin by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

SLRN opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $227.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

