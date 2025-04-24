360,344 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,900,000. Regal Rexnord makes up about 2.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.54% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

