Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 26,583 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $6.45 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

