Alpine Peaks Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 4.4% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $48,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

JKHY stock opened at $173.21 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

