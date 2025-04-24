Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

