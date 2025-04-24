JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $101.63 and a 52 week high of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

