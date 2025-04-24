Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 777,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,116,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Atkore Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

