Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 392 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $368.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.09 and a 200 day moving average of $375.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

