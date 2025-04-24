Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

