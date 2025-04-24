Orvieto Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 140,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 4.0% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after buying an additional 2,555,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,058,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,728 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

