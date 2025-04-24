Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $181.39.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

