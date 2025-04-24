iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $113.48 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.