Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,001 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in ADT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 165,273 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,330 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

