GeoWealth Management LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,585 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VDE opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

