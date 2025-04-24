Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.11.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
