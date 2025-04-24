Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 1,109,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,298,000 after buying an additional 160,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,016,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

