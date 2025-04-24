GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

