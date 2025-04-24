GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $105.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

