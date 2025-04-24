GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.