GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
