GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 272,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $340,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RSPR opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

