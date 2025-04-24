GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,875.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of FINX stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

