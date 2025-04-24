GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 988,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,442,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

