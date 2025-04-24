FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2025

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

FIGS Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $653.33 million, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

