FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $653.33 million, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

