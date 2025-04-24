Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.21 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 576,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $14,889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,300,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,714,000 after purchasing an additional 834,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

NYSE:DRH opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 188.24%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

