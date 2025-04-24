Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 981.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $5,281,283.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,406.18. The trade was a 24.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

