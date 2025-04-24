Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

