Barclays PLC Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of AutoNation worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $169.01 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

