25,704 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.