Barclays PLC Purchases 17,035 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.32% of Mercury Systems worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 466,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 277,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

