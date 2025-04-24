Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC
Paycom Software Price Performance
Paycom Software stock opened at $219.53 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.06.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.