Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $219.53 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

