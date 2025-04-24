Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,232,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242,323 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Dayforce worth $1,106,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Dayforce by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.