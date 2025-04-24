Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,214,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 38,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,474,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,151,000 after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 274,355 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 123,525 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.