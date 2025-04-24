Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $463.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

